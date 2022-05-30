Dr. Martha Hart awards title belts to the winners of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament at AEW Double or Nothing

AEW Double or Nothing witnessed the culmination of the inaugural Owen Hart Foundation Men's and Women's Tournaments, as the winners were awarded commemorative championship belts.

After Adam Cole defeated Samoa Joe, his girlfriend Britt Baker won her match to confirm the couple would be crowned the inaugural Owen Hart Cup holders. On his way to victory, Cole had tough competition from the likes of Tomohiro Ishii and Jeff Hardy. Meanwhile, The Doctor defeated the likes of Toni Storm and Maki Itoh to meet and defeat Ruby Soho in the finals.

Following the women's match, Dr. Martha Hart entered the arena alongside an emotional AEW President, Tony Khan.

She spoke about her husband's legacy and her happiness that she was finally able to celebrate his work in professional wrestling. Hart thanked Tony Khan, Chris Jericho, Dark Side of the Ring, the entire AEW crew, Pro Wrestling Tees, her legal team, her sister Virginia, her kids, and the Owen Hart Foundation committee.

Martha signed off by thanking the fans for making the tournament possible before congratulating Cole and Baker. The winners of the tournaments were then presented with the belts as Martha hoisted the Owen Hart Cup for all to see.

