Dustin Rhodes posts a message amid Cody Rhodes' uncertain status for WrestleMania XL after The Rock's return

Dustin Rhodes shared an assuring message to Cody Rhodes on social media regarding the recent WWE storyline.

On the most recent episode of WWE SmackDown, according to many in the WWE Universe, Cody Rhodes was seemingly robbed of his WrestleMania main event spot.

The Rock suddenly taking the spot of The American Nightmare to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL made many furious.

Since then, many fans and even a significant number of stars have been vocal about this incident.

Recently, Cody Rhodes' brother Dustin took to X/Twitter and gave an assuring message to Cody.

"No matter what any company throws at a 'Rhodes,' we make lemonade out of it!! We are forever and one of the most iconic families of all time. What we do....., is always #KeepSteppin #RhodesLove," Dustin Rhodes posted.

Mark Henry wanted Cody Rhodes to say something before giving up his spot

On last Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown, Rhodes gave up his spot to The Rock. While leaving the squared circle and handing the mic to The Rock, the duo exchanged a hug.

While speaking on Busted Open, The World's Strongest Man believed that the American Nightmare shouldn't have walked off silently.

"I was expecting Cody to say something else, too. I was expecting him to set up Roman and Rock, and so, all the talking is over. You wanted him, Rock, you got him. But in typical Rocky-Apollo (God bless you, Carl Weathers, Apollo Creed, rest in peace): 'But after this is over, you're gonna owe me a favour.' And then you can, you can almost say, 'You know what, guys? We're gonna get, we're gonna get that down the road. We're gonna get Cody-Rock!' The legacy battle, something!" Mark Henry said.

It will be interesting to see how things work out during The Road to WrestleMania in the coming weeks.

