Wrestling veteran on if WWE would have let AEW star Dr. Britt Baker win in her hometown (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell (f.k.a. Zeb Colter) recently stated that WWE wouldn't have let AEW Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker win in her hometown.

Following the inaugural edition of Rampage last week, Mantell reviewed the show with Sportskeeda's Rick Ucchino and Sid Pullar III on Smack Talk. While discussing Dr. Britt Baker's win in front of her home crowd, the veteran stated that WWE follows one of its oldest trends of letting superstars lose in front of their home crowds:

"They (WWE) won't do it. They go the opposite opposite perhaps. That's been a complaint, not only I've complained about it but why would they beat somebody if they want to build a local support, why would they beat the hometown boy every time or the hometown girl every time. But it's almost like this is one of their cardinal rules that they follow and I'd never never have understood that," Dutch Mantell said.

Since AEW's inception, Tony Khan has been laser-focused on carving a significant legacy in the pro wrestling business. Many fans appreciate how AEW's hometown heroes are strongly booked, which generates wild reactions every time.

Dr. Britt Baker was the most recent example of the same, as she had a successful title defense in front of her home crowd in Pittsburgh.

Fans in attendance waved 'Brittsburgh' towels throughout her match. The live crowd's reactions turned Baker into a babyface at Rampage, even though she was portraying the role of a heel at the time.

And all was well in Brittsburgh #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/VaymCPbtZh — Dakota A Runnels (@DakotaRunnels22) August 16, 2021

Meanwhile, Red Velvet was heavily booed out of the building up until the end of the show.

AEW recently announced that they would be heading to Cincinnati, Ohio, which is the native place of Jon Moxley. Fans can expect a similar style of booking for their local hero next month.

What's next for AEW Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker?

AEW's resident dentist!

Given the chaos that erupted after the main event of AEW Rampage concluded, fans could soon see Kris Statlander face Dr. Britt Baker for the women's title.

With AEW All Out fast approaching, the company could look to kickstart the build as soon as this week when Dynamite emanates from Houston, Texas.

#AEW Women's World Champion @RealBrittBaker said she'd be bringing in backup. Who knew it would be Jamie Hayter (@jmehytr) making her return on #AEWRampage last night?



Watch #AEWRampage EVERY FRIDAY at 10/9c on TNT! pic.twitter.com/ftaY73hNte — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 14, 2021

What's your take on Britt Baker's recent victory over Red Velvet? Sound off in the comments section below.

