"That kid can go" – Dutch Mantell believes popular AEW wrestler can be a huge star (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell recently noticed AEW star Orange Cassidy's work ethic and said he could flip the switch if he wanted to work.

Cassidy's character was a "lazy, casual" one, with his hands in his pockets. The gimmick immediately gained a considerable following, making him one of the most popular stars on the AEW roster.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell said he was baffled when he first saw Freshly Squeezed. Mantell added that he changed his mind when Cassidy started to step up. Mantell said that if Cassidy refrained from his "Kicks of Doom," he could be a great worker:

"Well, it backs up what I just said. He invented that, right? This kid invented Orange Cassidy and when I first saw him, I said, 'what the...' But then, he started working. Hey, that kid can go when he wants to work. When he gets out of the kick mode, he can go." (from 1:06:36 to 1:06:54)

Earlier on AEW Rampage, Cassidy beat Tony Nese with the help of Danhausen's "curse." The match took place after Freshly Squeezed didn't sign Mark Sterling's petition to kick Swerve Strickland out of AEW.

Dutch Mantell lauded AEW for allowing wrestlers to work with their gimmicks

As the episode progressed, Dutch Mantell praised Orange Cassidy and Danhausen's ability to make a character interesting. Mantell credited President Tony Khan for not meddling in his wrestlers' gimmicks:

"And I really appreciate a guy that can really make that gimmick and make it work, and little Danhausen who could create that gimmick and make it work. Now then, Tony Khan for letting them do it and not trying to change 'em." (from 1:06:55 to 1:07:10)

Since losing to Will Ospreay at Forbidden Door, Cassidy has been on a wave of momentum with wins against Ethan Page and Tony Nese. It'll be interesting to see what the future holds for Freshly Squeezed.

