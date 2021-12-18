"He's getting over" – Former WWE manager compares AEW star to 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell compared AEW Superstar Eddie Kingston to WWE legend 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, the former WWE on-screen manager provided his thoughts on the main event of this week's AEW Rampage, which saw Daniel Garcia pin Eddie Kingston in a 10-man tag team match.

Reviewing the episode, Dutch Mantell said he thoroughly enjoyed the tag team match and believes Kingston is on a Steve Austin-like transition. Mantell added that The Mad King is over with the AEW audience and is also sharp on the mic, talking right to the point and not taking too long to speak:

"I did like the match-up and Kingston, he's doing a 'Stone Cold' transition in AEW. He's getting over, big time, and his interview, matches work. He didn't talk too long, he talks right to the point, and that gets over."

This week's AEW Rampage featured a 10-man main event tag team match with Daniel Garcia, 2point0, and The Acclaimed facing babyfaces Eddie Kingston, The Lucha Bros, Santana, and Ortiz.

After the controversial match's finish, which saw Garcia pull Kingston's tights to get the three-count, Jungle Boy, Christian Cage, and Luchasaurus made their way out and cleared the ring.

'Stone Cold' Steve Austin's incredible demeanor got him over during the Attitude Era

During The Attitude Era, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin was possibly the most over superstar. The former world champion was regarded as the top star in the business, alongside the likes of The Rock and Hulk Hogan.

Wrestling from 80s/90s @Wrestling80s90s On This Day in Wrestling History - Stone Cold Steve Austin on Monday Night RAW 20 years ago today 12/10/01 On This Day in Wrestling History - Stone Cold Steve Austin on Monday Night RAW 20 years ago today 12/10/01 https://t.co/MEMzvklutE

Steve Austin's promo game was equally incredible as he always spoke to the point and didn't waste time, much like Mantell said about Eddie Kingston.

Recently, Eddie Kingston has been working more like a tweener and not exactly like a babyface. Kingston's transition began a few weeks ago while feuding with CM Punk in the build-up to Full Gear 2021.

