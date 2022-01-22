"The AEW version of Cesaro" - Wrestling veteran draws comparison with 34-year-old star (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell recently shared his thoughts on the match between Nick Jackson and Trent Beretta, which went down on AEW Rampage this week. The wrestling veteran also compared the Best Friends member to WWE Superstar Cesaro.

This past Friday, Trent vs. Nick was made official after the originally supposed tag team match pitting The Young Bucks against Roppongi Vice got canceled hours before the show. NJPW star Rocky Romero contracted COVID-19, which resulted in the change of plans.

Trent defeated Nick Jackson in an incredibly hard-hitting contest, as the two men laid their entire arsenal on display to enthrall the audience.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell stated that he loved both men's performances. The wrestling veteran spoke highly of Nick, saying that the 32-year-old putting Trent over made him come across as a "pro":

"Oh, I loved it [Nick Jackson vs. Trent]. The fact that he [Nick] lost makes me know that he's a pro. He does it for business. It's business, not for him. It's for business," Dutch Mantell said.

Furthermore, Mantell compared Trent to Cesaro, given the two men's similar size and strength.

However, the veteran advised the AEW star to take less belly-to-back suplexes as it could become problematic for his surgically repaired neck:

"You know what he [Trent Beretta] reminds me of? The AEW version of Cesaro. You know, he's not big. He just got tendon strength. I saw about four-five belly-to-back suplexes. (..) Now I actually know that he had surgery, you know any of those bumps could mess that up. I'm thinking, why would you do that so much? I mean, I'm not saying take the belly to back out. Take it, but don't take so many," Mantell added.

The intense rivalry between Best Friends and The Elite could culminate on AEW Dynamite next week

Adam Cole and his men have been feuding with Best Friends for over a month now, and their rivalry could conclude on the Beach Break special edition of AEW Dynamite.

Cole and Cassidy will face each other in a Lights Out match. The two men can go to extreme lengths and use every possible weapon in their arsenal.

The former NXT Champion defeated Cassidy a few weeks ago when Kyle O'Reilly made his surprising debut to assist his friend. It will be interesting to see how their storyline pans out on Dynamite next week.

