"He's just a kick a**" – Dutch Mantell compares 44-year-old AEW star to the late WWE Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell recently compared AEW star The Butcher to the late WWE Hall of Famer Bruiser Brody.

During the latest installment of AEW Rampage, the 44-year-old star returned to winning ways as he defeated Barrett Brown in a short yet entertaining match. It marked The Butcher's first singles victory since the March 16 episode of Rampage, where he lost to Darby Allin.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell praised AEW for booking The Butcher in a squash match:

"That's what they need some time. Just put a no-name in there and just beat the crap out of them." (from 9: 53 to 9:59)

Mantell also compared the AFO member to the late Bruiser Brody for a similar intimidating resemblance. The wrestling manager asserted that The Butcher should be propelled as an indomitable figure rather than an in-ring technician:

"He's a Bruiser Brody type, not as big, and not a rambunctious. And if you can see what happens to guys like that is when he tries to wrestle. He don't need to wrestle. He needs to stay the same style that got in there. As long as you stay true to yourself, you're okay. If you mess up, now you can go back and pick it apart, and you can understand what you did when you started to try to do arm drag and leapfrog and hip tosses and all that stuff. It doesn't match him at all. Because when you see him, you don't think he's a mad technician. He's just a kick a**. As long as he stays in that lane, he's fine." (from 10:06 to 10:48)

You can check out the entire clip from Smack Talk below:

If you've missed out on AEW Rampage this week, click here to check out the full results.

The Butcher will face Wardlow on AEW Dynamite next week

The upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite will see Wardlow return to in-ring action for the first time since the St. Patrick's Day Slam last month.

This past Wednesday night, Mr. Mayhem tried to get close to his former leader, MJF, who faced Shawn Dean. While The Conductor of Violence failed to get close to Friedman, courtesy of tight security, he indirectly helped Dean score another victory over The Pinnacle leader.

Fuming with rage, MJF announced that The Butcher would face Wardlow in a singles match next Wednesday.

The latter has been hell-bent on trying to set himself free from his contract with Friedman. Should he overcome another barricade in the form of The Butcher, it'll be interesting to see whether it provokes MJF to free his former protege.

