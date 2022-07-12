"I think SmackDown puts them to sleep" - Dutch Mantell explains major reason why wrestling fans don't tune into AEW Rampage

Dutch Mantell recently shared his take on the AEW Rampage viewership dip, citing WWE SmackDown as a possible factor.

While the two AEW and WWE shows air on Friday, Rampage is on TV at 10 pm and SmackDown at 8 pm. Rampage's viewership has seen a downfall over the last couple of weeks.

While there are different opinions as to the reason for this, Mantell had a specific point in mind. Speaking in an interview with Wrestling Shoot interviews, the veteran stated that the timeslots may play an important role in the viewership dips.

"I think SmackDown puts them to sleep, and by the time another wrestling show comes on, they don't wanna see it. (...) Another thing about Rampage is the time, the time slot they have. 10 o'clock at night, it's not a good time, not on the Friday night. (...) I think the time hurts it more than anything else. But I also think Rampage they have almost too many guys that they are trying to introduce." (0:40 - 1:29)

While WWE is still considered a more mainstream wrestling product, time will tell if Tony Khan's promotion manages to surpass its competitors in the future.

Dutch Mantell recently spoke about Tony Khan's booking ability in AEW

Despite some hiccups, Mantell believes that Tony Khan is in good hands when it comes to booking his show.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda, the veteran spoke about the need for a structure to manage bookings, now that Tony Khan has ROH under his wing. He also took into account the creative freedom that is offered in AEW.

Given how synchronized Tony Khan has been with his roster in terms of booking, Mantell's take makes perfect sense. Fans will have to stay tuned to see how his promotion progresses in the coming months.

