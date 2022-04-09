"They let the wrong person win" - Dutch Mantell wasn't a fan of AEW debutant losing (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell talked about his take on the AEW Rampage match between Red Velvet and Willow Nightingale, stating that the latter should have won.

Willow Nightingale debuted on AEW Rampage this week against Red Velvet. While they both put up impressive performances, the latter hit the final Corkscrew kick to secure the win after a spectacular back-and-forth match.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell expressed his opinion on the match. The former WWE manager stated that he thought Willow Nightingale should have picked up the win.

While he praised both of their performances, Mantell believed Willow looked more impressive during the match. He added that this week's Rampage was a great show throughout, pointing out that he doesn't usually praise any show as much.

"She was great. I actually thought that they let the wrong person win, that's what I thought. I think Red Velvet should have done the job for her. Cause she looked more impressive, and they did some really good stuff. Again, a great show all the way through, and I don't ever say that," said Dutch Mantell. (From 39:45-40:10)

Red Velvet has qualified as the fourth participant Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament in AEW

On this week's episode of Rampage, Red Velvet's victory over Willow Nightingale led to her securing a spot for the Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

She will be joining Toni Storm, Jamie Hayter, and Hikaru Shida as the fourth contestant to fight for the accolade. While it remains to be seen who will be picking up the title, the tournament promises to be an exciting showcase of talent in the Women's division.

