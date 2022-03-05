"He didn't look like a star" - WWE veteran criticizes Keith Lee's match from AEW Rampage (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell was left unimpressed with Keith Lee's AEW Rampage debut this week, where he defeated JD Drake.

The Limitless One competed in the second match of his All Elite Wrestling career on the Friday after debuting on Dynamite's February 9th episode. However, contrary to his debut against Isiah Kassidy, Keith Lee didn't have it easy against Drake as the match was longer than expected.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell stated that Lee didn't come across as a "star" on AEW Rampage. He added that the promotion should book Keith Lee against performers smaller than him because that's where his strengths are.

Mantell was displeased with the match's duration, saying it should have been a squash bout.

Here's what Dutch Mantell said:

"I didn't like it much cause he didn't look like a star. He should have looked more like a star. I don't know how you will look like a star. He should stick to the smaller guys. I think you gotta play to Keith Lee's strengths. I admire him to make the guy look credible [JD Drake], but he didn't make him look credible. They were trying to make him look a bit credible, but I don't think Keith Lee had to do it." (51:50 - 52:39)

Dutch Mantell didn't enjoy the match on AEW Rampage

The former WWE manager stated that Keith Lee's match with JD Drake was quite underwhelming, more so when compared to other bouts on the episode.

Mantell explained that although the show kicked off with a memorable triple threat match for the TNT Championship, its momentum fizzled out after Lee's bout.

"I think it came off as one of those matches that was... meh. And that's what you don't want. You come off from that great first match, and then Keith Lee comes, and he just drags the momentum down. That didn't necessarily make it a bad show, but I think they should have done a little more work on that one," said Dutch Mantell. (52:40 - 53:11)

Lee will next feature in the Face of the Revolution Ladder match at the AEW Revolution on March 6th. Considering the ample fan support during his debut, he's one of the favorites to win and earn a shot at the coveted TNT Championship.

