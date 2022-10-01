"That girl has a good future" - Dutch Mantell applauds up-and-coming AEW star following match on Rampage (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell recently discussed Jamie Hayter's match against Willow Nightingale on AEW Rampage. He also praised the latter for her remarkable performance inside the ring.

Willow has had a few matches in the company and is an up-and-coming star in the business. Meanwhile, Hayter has gained prominence since aligning with Britt Baker and has become one of the top performers in the company. Last night, she prevailed over the 28-year-old, thanks to an interference from the doctor.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Mantell was fascinated by Willow's athleticism. He feels the upstart has a bright future as she can wrestle and connect naturally with the audience.

"That Willow girl has a good future. She has a pretty face, nice smile, because you know, what wrestlers have to do, they have to talk about this all the time, they have to connect and she connects with the women, she connects with the guys, she connects with the older people and the kids. There’s no class in there that she misses because they all like her," Dutch Mantell said. [59:53 - 60:19]

Dutch Mantell shares his take on Willow Nightingale vs. Jamie Hayter from AEW Rampage

Speaking on the same show, the WWE veteran praised Willow Nightingale for attempting a top rope suplex, considering the star's physique.

He further applauded both the women for their performances and called it the 'Match of the night.'

"She [Willow] is a lot bigger than the other girls. I would have them, and I don’t mind the move ride her up, but she did it, she did it so smooth and so strong. Jamie Hayter is not that big. They did have a good match," Dutch Mantell said. [59:36 - 59:51]

After an impressive victory over Nightingale on AEW Rampage, Jamie Hayter seemingly has her eyes set on the Interim AEW Women's Championship. Will she be able to capture the coveted title? Only time will tell.

Do you think Hayter will be able to dethrone Toni Storm? Let us know in the comments section below.

