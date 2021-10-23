"They put the wrong guy over" - WWE veteran Dutch Mantell "hated" the finish of recent AEW match (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell absolutely hated the finish of AEW Rampage's opening contest between Powerhouse Hobbs and Orange Cassidy.

Jake Hager's former manager felt that the Team Taz member should have won instead of Cassidy. It's hard to argue with the veteran as Powerhouse Hobbs dominated most of the bout, only for Freshly Squeezed to emerge victoriously with a rollup.

The believability of the finish suffered as well, because of the difference in the sizes of both men competing. The win meant that Orange Cassidy progressed to the next round of the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament.

Dutch Mantell said the following on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Talking Smack show:

"I hated the finish too. Man, they should've put Hobbs over in that one." Mantell continued, "Look at the guy, I mean, Hobbs is what, he's 270 and he's jacked and I think they put the wrong guy over. I didn't think it was [a believable finish]. But let's take AEW as a whole, they are much better positioned than WWE to come up with a challenger. I would've got him disqualified which advances Cassidy, Cassidy is still hurt."

The World Title Eliminator Tournament will continue on AEW Dynamite

Following his latest victory on AEW Rampage, Orange Cassidy will face the winner of Jon Moxley and Dark Order's 10 in the next round of the World Title Eliminator Tournament.

On the other side of the bracket, Bryan Danielson will wrestle Dustin Rhodes and Lance Archer is set to square off against Eddie Kingston. Both matches will take place live on AEW Dynamite on Saturday.

While Bryan Danielson is the heavy favorite to win his clash, it is anyone's guess as to who will win when the Mad King and the Murderhawk Monster lock horns.

