"It was unprompted" – Wrestling veteran gives an honest opinion of CM Punk and Eddie Kingston's backstage altercation [Exclusive]

Eddie Kingston and CM Punk got into a confrontation backstage last Friday night on AEW Rampage. Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell was a big fan of the segment, praising it on Sportskeeda's Smack Talk.

Dutch Mantell praised the segment for coming across as real. The WWE veteran praised Eddie Kingston for his exceptional performance, both in his match against Bryan Danielson and the backstage segment with CM Punk:

"That was good. It was unprompted. You didn't know it was coming. All of a sudden it happened, and that's the way things happen in real-life. A guy walks in, he thinks he hears something, whether the other guy said it or not, and gets in his face. That's how things start, and that was believable."

"I think Kingston, he can work with anybody now if he keeps doing this and having those good matches. It doesn't matter if he gets beat or not, as long as he puts that super effort in, which he did tonight."

What went down between CM Punk and Eddie Kingston?

After Eddie Kingston and Bryan Danielson's match on AEW Rampage, CM Punk was backstage for an interview with Tony Schiavone. As Punk started to answer Schiavone's question, there was a commotion, and it was an irate Eddie Kingston. Kingston was upset with the referee for ringing the bell when he passed out in Danielson's triangle choke.

Kingston then walked up to CM Punk, slapped the microphone from Schiavone's hand, and got into Punk's face. Kingston felt that Punk was laughing at him and had to be restrained by Ruby Soho and other AEW staff. The segment ended with Punk telling Kingston his behavior was unprofessional.

It looks like we could be getting CM Punk versus Eddie Kingston at AEW Full Gear next month. Danielson will also be in action at Full Gear, facing the winner of Jon Moxley and Orange Cassidy's match in the final of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament.

