"She has got a lot of fire" – Dutch Mantell is a big fan of top AEW star (Exclusive)

The wrestling veteran enjoys Thunder Rosa's work.
Arpit Shrivastava
Modified Feb 12, 2022 02:15 PM IST
News

Dutch Mantell recently praised Thunder Rosa, saying she stands apart from the AEW women's roster due to her fiery character.

La Mera Mera is one of the All Elite Wrestling's most popular babyfaces, arguably the biggest in the women's division. Fans and wrestling veterans have taken a liking to Rosa's in-ring, promo, and character work.

One among those is former WWE manager Dutch Mantell. Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Smack Talk, Mantell explained he likes the "fire" Thunder Rosa has whenever she performs:

"I'll tell you one thing about Thunder Rosa boys. She has a lot of fire when she hits the ring. I like that."

Furthermore, Mantell spoke about Robyn Renegade, who was in action on this week's Rampage against AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker. Dutch Mantell said Renegade looked "good" during the match and that she showed a lot of confidence despite wrestling in front of thousands of fans:

"She was good (Robyn Renegade). She moved good in the ring, she had confidence." (From 58:59 - 59:50)

You can watch the full review of this week's Rampage and WWE SmackDown in the video below:

Thunder Rosa could challenge Britt Baker at AEW Revolution 2022

After Britt Baker defeated Robyn Renegade on AEW Rampage, The Doctor unleashed a post-match beatdown, locking her opponent in a Lockjaw. This prompted Thunder Rosa to make her way out to the ring and attack Baker.

The champ Dr. @realbrittbaker takes the victory over @W18Robin, and mayhem erupts as @ThunderRosa22 intervenes here at #AEWRampage on @tntdrama! https://t.co/fOZF2dZmST

All this seems to be leading to a third and decisive match between Rosa and Baker at Revolution 2022. The Mexican Superstar is the biggest threat to The Doctor's AEW Women's Championship and could legitimately end her record-setting reign at the March 6 pay-per-view.

However, before that, Rosa needs to prepare for next week's Dynamite, where she squares off against Mercedes Martinez in a No DQ match.

Do you agree with Dutch Mantell's assessment of Thunder Rosa's talents? Sound off in the comments section below.

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription and embed the YouTube video.

Edited by Abhinav Singh
