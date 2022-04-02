"There's nothing he can't do" – Former WWE manager on Samoa Joe's return to Ring of Honor and his potential impact in AEW

The big news coming out of Ring of Honor's Supercard of Honor pay-per-view last night was the return of Samoa Joe to the promotion.

At the end of the show, Jay Lethal interrupted ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham's post-match promo after turning heel earlier on in the night. Sonjay Dutt jumped into the ring to separate the two men but turned on Gresham and joined Lethal in beating him down. Joe then came out, making his return to ROH, chasing Lethal away and putting Sonjay Dutt in the Coquina Clutch. After the show, it was announced that Samoa Joe had signed with All Elite Wrestling.

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell commented on Samoa Joe's debut on the latest edition of Sportskeeda's SmackTalk. Dutch, who worked with Samoa Joe in TNA, said he's a big fan of the former NXT Champion's work and expects him to be a valuable addition to the AEW roster:

"He'll help them. Samoa Joe is a great, great talent, good talker, there's nothing he can't do and he's a very good addition to All Elite Wrestling. But I wonder where he's going to go, which is another thing." (from 7:30 to 7:55]

Details on Samoa Joe's WWE release

Samoa Joe was first released by WWE in April 2021, soon after his role at WrestleMania as a commentator. Following his release, fans expected Joe to move on, but Triple H stepped in and brought Joe back to NXT. Joe went on to win the NXT Championship for a second time, although he ended up having to drop the title after testing positive for COVID.

Samoa Joe was released once again by WWE in January 2022. Joe had a successful run in WWE as a two-time NXT Champion and a two-time United States Champion, but it could've been so much more if Joe hadn't had terrible luck with injuries.

