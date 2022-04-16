"Save that finish" – Former WWE veteran points out major issue in Ruby Soho's latest AEW match (Exclusive)

Former WWE veteran Dutch Mantell explained a major issue he found in Ruby Soho's match on this week's episode of AEW Rampage.

On Rampage, Soho qualified for the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament by beating Robyne Renegade. Midway through the match, Robyne's sister Charlotte switched places with her but couldn't beat Soho.

While speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell claimed he didn't understand Soho's match finish and felt AEW should've saved the twin magic spot for later:

"I didn't like the finish either because it actually took away from the win really because that overshadowed the win. I mean, it's a little thing but I just didn't understand it. I'd save that finish if there's going to be two of them, I'd save it. They debuted as twins, which is the gimmick, basically and both of them got beat." (from 15:40 to 18:20)

Watch the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk below:

Ruby Soho previously challenged for AEW Women's Championship and TBS Championship

Ruby Soho made her AEW debut at the All Out 2021 pay-per-view when she entered the women's Casino Battle Royal as the Joker. Soho won the Battle Royal after eliminating Thunder Rosa.

In doing so, Soho earned a shot at the AEW Women's Championship at AEW Grand Slam. The former WWE star lost after interference from then-AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker's allies Jamie Hayter and Rebel.

Soho then took part in the AEW TBS Championship tournament and reached the final. However, the former Riott Squad member lost to Jade Cargill, who became the inaugural AEW TBS Champion.

Now that Soho has qualified for the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament, she'll aim to win her first major accomplishment in AEW.

Please credit Sportskeeda Smack Talk and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Edited by Abhinav Singh