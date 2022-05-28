"I don't care how good it is at the end" – Dutch Mantell points out a potential problem with the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing event (Exclusive)

While fans are hyped for AEW Double or Nothing, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell thinks there's a glaring problem with the show's runtime.

With over ten scheduled matches, the upcoming pay-per-view is expected to be a grand affair. However, it seems the show's runtime may stretch out to be equally grand. Furthermore, a number of the scheduled fights are title matches, which cannot be skipped easily.

Bringing up the long duration of the show on Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Mantell said it could be a major problem for the AEW event:

"Anything over 3 hours for me, forget it. Even NFL football games when they go long, I say 'please, get it over with'...Get the game over so we can say who won, and bi*ch and moan and go on with being football fans. If you're watching wrestling and it's a 4 hour show, I don't care how good it is at the end, it is still dragging. Cos you have seen it." (from 6:44 to 7:20)

You can check out the full video here:

The Double or Nothing pay-per-view will air live this Sunday, May 29. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what the event will set up for the rest of the year.

Wardlow will finally face MJF at AEW Double or Nothing

Heading into May 29, one of the most exciting storylines has been Wardlow's feud with his former stable leader, MJF.

The rivalry started in 2021 when Mr. Mayhem betrayed the Pinnacle founder during the latter's fight with CM Punk. It snowballed into a full-blown feud, culminating in a one-on-one showdown at the upcoming pay-per-view.

Wardlow showed a new level of ferocity in his steel cage match against Shawn Spears. What remains to be seen is whether he'll finally gain his freedom from MJF at the AEW pay-per-view this Sunday.

