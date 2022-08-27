"No hurry to get in" - Former WWE personality points out major issue with segment involving Sting on AEW Rampage (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell has highlighted a significant issue regarding Sting's appearance following the opening match of AEW Rampage.

On Friday's show, fans saw Dark Order collide with House of Black in the semifinals bracket of the World Trios Championship Tournament. The bout had its good moments, and Miro's interference turned up the ante. Capitalizing on the distraction provided, Alex Reynolds rolled up Malakai Black to secure the pinfall for his team.

Post-match, the trio of Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Malakai Black, laid a vicious beatdown on The Redeemer. However, Sting and Darby Allin emerged to make the save, and the House of Black members withdrew from the ring.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell opined that the WCW legend could've been quicker to rush in:

"One thing about wrestling fans, they are forgiving. They just let a lot of things go as long as they like the end result. There was nothing to dislike about the match. I think Miro coming down was a good spot and then Sting and Darby Allin came down. He was in no hurry to get in that right, was he? He could've rolled down there to get faster. He got in last and people just ran away from him and he just stood looking at them," said Mantell. (47:00 - 47:37)

The former Zeb Colter further gave his verdict on AEW Rampage, deeming it better than SmackDown this week:

"I'm not a big fan of the trios tournaments because you got so many people, so many managers, they confuse me. But it was a good start to the show, nothing wrong with it. Great start and I'm gonna have to say Rampage was better than SmackDown. One thing, its an hour which is not such a chore to watch. They had a pretty decent show tonight," he added. (47:38 - 48.10)

You can watch the entire interview here:

Sting and Malakai Black's rivalry further intensifies on this week's Rampage

Sting has been involved in a captivating feud with Malakai Black since last month. During the Fyter Fest (week 2) edition of Dynamite, the two former WWE Superstars came face-to-face for the first time in the squared circle.

The adversaries engaged in a seemingly everlasting death stare before Brody King began choking out The Icon, who became the latest victim of Black's poisonous mist after Miro.

The 63-year-old returned to Dynamite during the Coffin Match between Darby Allin and King on Dynamite earlier this month. Boring the marks of the earlier black mist attack, The Icon threw his baseball bat at Malakai Black, taunting the latter to attack him but to no avail.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers #AEWDynamite Sting's eye turning from when Malakai misted him!! Sting's eye turning from when Malakai misted him!! 👀 #AEWDynamite https://t.co/28iqnvJMKc

While the slow build-up has been intriguing, the two men are yet to get involved in a full-fledged physical confrontation. It will be interesting to see how the story unfolds in the coming weeks.

Please embed the YouTube video and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from this article.

Kurt Angle is returning to RAW & there's just one problem, according to a WWE veteran...details here

LIVE POLL Q. Would Sting eventually turn heel and join House of Black? Yes No 2 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh