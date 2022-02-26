"He can go more with one arm than most guys can do with two" - Dutch Mantell is a big fan of top AEW star (Exclusive)

﻿

Dutch Mantell recently lavished praise on AEW star Orange Cassidy, saying that he's is a talented in-ring worker despite being a light-hearted character,.

The 37-year-old headlined this week's episode of AEW Rampage. Cassidy bested Anthony Bowens to earn a place in the Face of the Revolution Ladder match at Revolution 2022.

The clash was a competitive, back-and-forth bout that ended with Orange Cassidy executing an Orange Punch to secure the win. Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell praised the Best Friends member for switching seamlessly from comedy to seriousness in a match.

The former WWE manager also praised Cassidy's in-ring skills, saying he could wrestle better with one arm than many other performers can do with two. Here's what Mantell said:

"He's a comedy character that can get serious. He can go more with one arm than most guys can do with two arms." (From 1:25:20 - 1:25:45)

Could Orange Cassidy emerge victorious at AEW Revolution 2022?

While Cassidy has plenty of momentum going into the March 6th pay-per-view, he'll face enormous challenges from the other participants in the ladder match. Apart from him, Keith Lee, Powerhouse Hobbs, Wardlow, Ricky Starks have also been announced as the participants for the bout at Revolution 2022.

The multi-man match is sure to be a spectacle for the ages, featuring the promotion's most promising stars. At the moment, Wardlow and Keith Lee seem to be the favorites to come up victorious. The winner would earn a shot at Sammy Guevara's TNT Championship.

Do you agree with Dutch Mantell's assessment of Orange Cassidy's talents? Sound off in the comments section below.

