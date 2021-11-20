“He made the match watchable” – Dutch Mantell praises WWE Legend's performance on Rampage (Exclusive)

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantel praised WWE Legend Billy Gunn's performance on AEW Rampage.

Billy Gunn faced Darby Allin on the latest edition of AEW Rampage and dominated the whole match. However, Billy wasn't able to win as The Daredevil pinned the former WWE Superstar after hitting two coffin drops.

Mantell sat down with Sportskeeda to analyze the latest edition of AEW Rampage. The veteran manager said he liked the opening match between Gunn and Allin. However, Mantell added he was disappointed with the outcome as he felt Billy should've won after displaying a dominant performance:

"I liked the first match but I didn't liked the finish. I don't think it would have hurt Darby because look at the size difference! I mean that Kid looks like he’s come up, he looks like he is skid row. He looked like they went upside the door and said, 'Hey kid, come in and wrap some paper around your metal and paint your face up and go out.' If it hadn't been for Billy Gunn walking that kid through it, it would've been horrible. I liked the way Billy walked through this kid. Took his time and didn't get in any hurry. And Billy, he made the match watchable."

Dutch Mantell on how WWE makes more money than AEW

It's been more than two years since AEW's inception, and the growth they've attained is unparalleled. However, AEW is no match for WWE when it comes to being a global phenomenon.

Dutch Mantell recently said that WWE makes more money due to its stronghold in the overseas market. He said it's unfair to compare the two promotions as the business model isn't the same:

"To be fair, they (AEW and WWE) have two different, separate business models. AEW tries to make money, I guess, through syndication deals and running shows, but it's nowhere close if you run in Norfolk, Virginia. They might make $150,000 if they run a full house in North Virginia with full prices. To compare that to a Saudi Arabain show, they get $25 million from one show, so that's a big difference."

AEW is far from being a flagship brand of professional wrestling, but they are on the right path, which is something that excites wrestling fans.

