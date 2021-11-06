"That's what wrestling is supposed to do"- Wrestling legend heaps praise on CM Punk segment on AEW Rampage (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell (FKA Zeb Colter in WWE) praised Eddie Kingston and CM Punk's face-to-face confrontation on AEW Rampage, saying that's what professional wrestling is about.

CM Punk and Eddie Kingston have been feuding for merely a week. But after Friday's broadcast, their rivalry felt extremely personal, thanks to their exceptional promo skills.

Dutch Mantell spoke on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk and heaped praise on both men's mic work, going as far as to say that he would buy the Full Gear pay-per-view to see their match.

"The interview tonight between Punk and [Eddie Kingston], it was very very good. When they got to fighting, they pulled them apart. In WWE, you never see a pull-apart. Never. And that used to be a standby finish, we'll pull em apart. People used to get excited, and they had great face shots of Eddie and Punk when they were going out so. And I think, I'll almost watch the pay-per-view to see that match. That's what wrestling is supposed to do, it puts you in that zone. I've talked about it before, is it real, is it not. But they are in this zone so much, you gotta believe that these guys mean this. They probably just went in the back and made up some stuff. I know that's what they did, I know what they did. And they winged it cause they had cut points but they knew exactly what they were doing and CM Punk got serious towards the end and you knew something had to happen. So I was expecting that," Dutch Mantell said.

CM punk's unbeaten run in AEW will be on the line at Full Gear

Tony Khan @TonyKhan I’ll make it official right here right now as we all watch #AEWRampage together: @CMPunk vs. Eddie Kingston @MadKing1981 at FULL GEAR next Saturday November 13 on ppv I’ll make it official right here right now as we all watch #AEWRampage together: @CMPunk vs. Eddie Kingston @MadKing1981 at FULL GEAR next Saturday November 13 on ppv

CM Punk has been undefeated in AEW since making his in-ring debut at All Out. Since taking out Darby Allin in the September pay-per-view, the Second City Saint has wrestled in many matches, especially on Rampage.

With wins over Matt Sydal, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Daniel Garcia, CM Punk recently made his in-ring debut on AEW Dynamite to defeat Bobby Fish.

Tony Khan made the former WWE Champion's match against Eddie Kingston official on Twitter during Rampage. CM Punk will undoubtedly face his toughest opponent yet when he goes one-on-one against the Mad King.

