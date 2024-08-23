Dutch Mantell reacts to AEW star's controversial comments; says Tony Khan should have intervened - "It's not good PR for them"

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell recently reacted to an AEW star's comments towards the fans. The star in question is none other than QT Marshall.

Many wrestlers have commented about not liking fans' controversial actions towards them and AEW star QT Marshall was one of the recent names to address the issue. The veteran praised the AEW fans, however, openly called out some for their behavior at the airport. Marshall explained how he's not comfortable with fans staring at the wrestlers instead of coming to greet them.

In the recent edition of his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the former manager claimed that QT Marshall's statement wasn't good. Mantell explained why it is not good PR for AEW and how Tony Khan will not stop QT Marshall from saying it.

Trending

"Well, it wasn't a good statement, I'll say that. It's not good PR for them but he'll keep saying that till somebody says, 'Stop saying that' and I don't think Tony's gonna say that. I think Tony kinda tamed him himself." [58:47 - 59:05]

QT Marshall reveals what John Cena wanted him to ask AEW CEO Tony Khan

QT Marshall is a close friend of Cody Rhodes and the veteran is present at The Nightmare Factory wrestling school. He recently revealed that John Cena came down to the school once because of Cody Rhodes to offer some advice to the young stars.

In a recent chat on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, QT Marshall revealed that John Cena asked if he could provide some advice to him. Marshall spoke to John about his will to wrestle while still being a Vice President in AEW. The 16-time World Champion advised QT Marshall to keep doing what Tony Khan wants him to do.

"John Cena was at the school because of Cody and he was talking to the kids and we went in the office and he was talking to Cody about some stuff and he asked me like, 'hey, I know you work for the other company but like is there anything I could, you know, answer for you?' and I was like, 'yeah, I'm just a little like I'm a VP but also I want to wrestle. I want it and' and he just said 'just ask your boss what he wants and if you give him what he wants, there's nothing you could worry about because you're doing what he asked you to do and if it's something that you genuinely feel strongly about that you don't want to do it or you have another idea, then do it. Just know that you're on the hook, right? And if it doesn't work, you're on the hook'." [From 07:18 to 07:53]

2025 will be John Cena's last year as an active competitor in professional wrestling. It will be interesting to see who the veteran faces in his last match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback