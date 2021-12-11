"The guy has it all" - Dutch Mantell says 22 year-old AEW star can become a top guy [Exclusive]

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell recently praised Hook following his in-ring debut on AEW Rampage last night against Fuego Del Sol.

The 22 year-old AEW star is the son of wrestling legend and AEW personality Taz. Hook is also a member of his father's faction, Team Taz. He's been featured on AEW television since December 2020.

Dutch Mantell was impressed by the young AEW star, saying that he was everything it takes to be a top guy in the promotion. Here's what Mantell had to say about Hook:

"He's good. The guy has it all. He has the mystique, he has the mystery about him and you look at him and he just jumps at you. He's a star."

Bill Apter, who was also a guest on SmackTalk, was also impressed by Hook's in-ring debut last night:

"He made an awesome debut tonight and he was terrific."

Hook destroyed Fuego Del Sol on AEW Rampage

Hook faced Fuego Del Sol on AEW Rampage for his in ring debut. Hook impressed, taking the fight to Fuego early on, showing off his impressive offense with an effortless Judo Throw.

Hook's offense left Fuego reeling early on but he got a two-count off of a roll-up. Hook replied by locking in a bow and arrow chokehold. Alabama's favorite Luchador went to hit a hip toss but Hook effortlessly countered it with the El Camino. Del Sol found another opening after this and went for his patented Tornado DDT.

Hook countered the move mid-air and slammed Fuego face first into the mat. He followed it up with a high cross before smashing his forearm into Fuego's head, transitioning it into the chokehold he calls the Redrum, a modified version of his father's Tazmission finisher.

