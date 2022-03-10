"He just needs more experience"- Wrestling manager compares 36-year-old AEW star to WWE legend Kane (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell believes one-half of the AEW Tag Team Champions, Luchasaurus, is similar to WWE legend Kane.

The Big Red Machine was one of the most intimidating characters on WWE television during the Attitude Era. Kane's feuds with The Undertaker and Stone Cold Steve Austin helped him solidify his status as a mainstay in the company.

The 54-year-old has won every major championship there is to offer in the wrestling business. The Devil's Favorite Demon also holds the record of eliminating 46 men over the course of his Royal Rumble career.

During the rapid-fire round of his interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Mantell was asked to name a wrestler from today's generation that reminisces him of Kane. The wrestling manager said Luchasaurus reminded him of the WWE Hall of Famer. However, he believes the star needs more experience. Mantell also named Keith Lee as being as menacing as Kane:

"Maybe Luchasaurus, maybe because he just needs more timing. I mean, he just needs more experience. I would say, Keith Lee. He could probably work into that. He'd have to slow down," Dutch Mantell said. [34:57 onwards]

You can check out the entire Dutch Mantell interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling below:

Hurry up! Voting for the inaugural Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards closes on March 10. Over 80k wrestling enthusiasts have cast their votes thus far. Make sure your voice is heard as well by clicking here.

Jurassic Express recently defended their AEW Tag Team Titles at Revolution 2022

At the AEW Revolution pay-per-view this past Sunday night, Jurassic Express successfully retained their tag team titles against reDRagon and The Young Bucks.

Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus were in a two-on-one situation at one point, with The Young Bucks and reDRagon forming a temporary alliance. The babyface duo stayed resilient throughout the match, and all three teams were terrific that night as they left no stone unturned in enthralling the wrestling audience.

The Jurassic Express' tag team title reign is currently sitting at 63+ days, and it will be interesting to see which team steps up against them moving forward.

(If you use any quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video)

A WWE legend is scared that a promising AEW star may not have a long career. More details here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Do you agree with Dutch Mantell? Yes No 1 votes so far