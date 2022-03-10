"He has good timing"- Dutch Mantell says AEW star Kenny Omega reminds him of WWE legend (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell recently explained why former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega reminded him of WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler.

Lawler is a veteran of the pro wrestling business, being best known for becoming a jack of all trades in WWE. Although he didn't capture any championships throughout his decade-plus career in WWE, his role as a lead commentator on RAW built his legacy as a genuine legend.

During the rapid-fire round part of his interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Mantell was asked to name a current star that reminds him of Lawler. The wrestling manager shared his belief that Omega's timing of executing finishers is reminiscent of Lawler. Mantell also spoke highly of AEW veteran Jake Roberts and said both Omega and Bryan Danielson remind him of the legend:

"I think [Kenny] Omega maybe because he has good timing and he knows where to put stuff in," said Mantell. "I will say Omega to him (Jerry "The King" Lawler). What made Lawler so great, no move was wasted, and there was a time for it, a reason for it. Everything he did had a reason," said Mantell. "Jake "The Snake" was another one. Nothing was wasted, everything meant something. I'll say Omega or Danielson." [34:15 onwards]

You can check out the entire Dutch Mantell interview below:

Kenny Omega recently missed the AEW Revolution 2022

While this year's AEW Revolution was overall deemed a success due to the presence of some high-profile bouts, Omega was forced to miss it. Interestingly, his on-screen manager Don Callis made a surprising return on the Revolution Buy-In.

The veteran initially made a fool of the Orlando audience as he marched down to the ring with Omega's entrance theme, thus making everybody believe the latter was coming back.

Callis cut a typical heel promo, where he held fans responsible for causing injury to The Cleaner. The wrestling manager also dropped multiple hints suggesting that Omega would be coming after the AEW World Championship whenever he returns. Since Omega is nursing some injuries right now, it will be interesting to see when he is fully fit to return to AEW programming.

