"Sell that more" – Wrestling legend has interesting advice for Jungle Boy after AEW Rampage (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell shared his opinion on Jungle Boy's match against Bobby Fish on this week's AEW Rampage. Mantell pointed out the top rope botch Jungle Boy member made twice in the clash.

Fish and Jungle Boy competed in the opening contest of the latest edition of Rampage. As expected, the two wrestled the best of the night, with Jungle Boy coming out on top after trapping Bobby Fish in the Snare Trap.

The Jurassic Express member climbed to the top rope twice but failed to execute his trademark rope-assisted arm drag both times. Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell stated that the spot might have been intentional and not a botch.

The WWE legend also added that Jungle Boy should have sold the move better if it was intentionally botched:

"I don't think that was a botch, I think that was the plan. Then he (Jungle Boy) missed another one almost, and I said, "well..." The only thing I'll say is that he took it so evenly, and he went off. But my advice to him is if he's gonna do that again, he needs to sell that more. But then again, since he didn't sell it, it may have been a mistake. I think he'd done it too many times to botch it like that."

What else went down on this week's AEW Rampage?

Apart from the banger of an opening contest between Jungle Boy and Bobby Fish, AEW Rampage had many more notable developments and matches.

Jade Cargill scored a momentum-boosting win over former WWE Star Santana Garrett. Plus, Ariya Daivari, released from WWE in June, lost his debut AEW match against rising star Dante Martin.

Hangman Page had an intense backstage confrontation with The Young Bucks, warning them to stay away during his AEW Championship match against Kenny Omega at Full Gear 2021. In the main event of the night, Matt Hardy scored a controversial win over Orange Cassidy in a Lumberjack match.

