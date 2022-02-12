"They are gonna feel it tomorrow" – Wrestling veteran shares his honest views on The Young Bucks match from AEW Rampage (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell recently shared his thoughts on the tag team match between The Young Bucks and Roppongi Vice (Trent and Rocky Romera), which went down on AEW Rampage this week.

In the opening match of Friday night's show, The Jackson Brothers defeated Roppongi Vice after hitting Romero with BTE Trigger. The two teams fought in and out of the ring throughout the match, leaving no stone unturned in delivering yet another memorable clash in their long-standing rivalry.

While discussing the same on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell described the entire match as a "bump-city," considering how long the two teams stretched their contest. The wrestling veteran also wondered whether a weapon like a Sledgehammer would have been enough to finish either team.

Mantell, however, lauded both teams for their performances on Friday night but noted that they're going to feel its aftermath in their bodies the next day:

"It was bump-city. My god, I was thinking what's it gonna take to beat one of these teams. A sledgehammer? Because they did everything and they were kicking out and kicking out and kicking out. I mean it was still good, but they are gonna feel it tomorrow. But they worked their a**es off."

It wasn't just The Young Bucks and Roppongi Vice that set the bar for the show, but also Danhausen and Jay White, who made their respective cameo appearances during and after the opening match concluded.

The "Very Nice, Very Evil" star surfaced beneath the ring to curse The Young Bucks. Meanwhile, The Bullet Club member showed up in a post-match brawl involving Orange Cassidy, Brandon Cuttler, The Young Bucks, and Roppongi Vice.

White planted his Blade Runner maneuver on Trent, thus setting up a singles match with him next week.

What's next for The Young Bucks in AEW?

Since Nick & Matt Jackson have finally returned to winning ways this week, the duo could focus on clawing their way back into tag team title contention. Nick and Matt Jackson have already made it clear that they plan on recapturing the gold this year.

With Jurassic Express in dire need of new challengers after their successful title defense on Rampage this week, The Young Bucks could easily step up as formidable challengers ahead of the Revolution pay-per-view.

