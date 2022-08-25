"Hate-seeking son of a guy" - Wrestling veteran shares his honest thoughts on CM Punk's controversial AEW promo (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell has expressed his thoughts on CM Punk's recent promo on AEW Dynamite.

Punk delivered a promo on last week's show where he talked about Eddie Kingston being the second-best Kingston he has been in the ring with and Jon Moxley, not the best John he has faced. But part of the promo that raised a lot of eyebrows was when he called out Hangman Page for a rematch. However, Page did not respond to his call, and the former WWE Superstar labeled him a "coward."

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Dutch Mantell professed that he loves the fact that the rivalry between Punk and Page has a real-life touch to it. He also stated that The Best in the World's promos have a tendency to go viral.

"I love this. Because if you want guys to act pissed off on each other, I got a novel out here, let them really get pissed off at each other. Let them really do it, so that they are really mad. So that they can go to the ring and let it all evolve there. CM punk is a hate-seeking son of a guy. He has always done that. Even in WWE, he would say something and I don't know what it is about Punk, but when he says something, it travels like wildfire, surrounds the dressing room, he said this he did that." (3:45 - 4:30)

CM Punk lost to Jon Moxley on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite

The two wrestlers squared off on this week's show in a bid to unify the AEW World Championships.

A lot was expected of the match but surprisingly it was over within minutes as Moxley pinned Punk to become the Undisputed AEW World Champion. During the match, Punk threw a kick and ended up injuring his foot. The former Shield member took advantage of the situation and applied two Death Riders to seal the win.

With CM Punk no longer a champion, a cloud of uncertainty looms over his future in the Jacksonville-based promotion. It remains to be seen how he will be booked moving forward.

