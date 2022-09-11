"You can't come and attack your co workers" - WWE veteran gives his thoughts on Tony Khan suspending multiple AEW stars following backstage chaos (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell recently shared his thoughts on Tony Khan suspending multiple AEW stars, including The Elite and CM Punk, following the backstage brawl after All Out.

Punk's controversial comments on the EVPs of AEW (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks), Hangman Page, and Colt Cabana at the pay-per-view media scrum led to a backstage fight between the two parties. In the aftermath of the altercation, several talents were reportedly suspended and made to relinquish their titles.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Mantell explained that Tony Khan had no other choice but to take action due to the situation in AEW.

"CM punk went backstage and thats when Swerve and his partner [Keith Lee] came. That was allegedly, I am going to say that word again, when the action took place backstage. Tony Khan has been forced to do something. You can't come and attack your co workers. You can't throw chairs and hit him. You just can't bite them I mean you can't do that." [9:54 - 10:22]

The wrestling legend also stated that he doesn't think the situation will cool down anytime soon.

"Years ago I have been in territories where we have had fights. Fights in the dressing room and sometimes we have let them go and sometimes not. But after the fights. Sometimes either one said okay or shook hands and he cooled down. But this is not going to cool down. I don't know how long the are the suspensions for." [10:20 - 10:54]

Dutch Mantell broke his rule due to the AEW All Out backstage fight

The former WWE manager stated that the chaos in AEW compelled him to break one of his rules.

In the same interview, Dutch Mantell disclosed that he watched Dynamite, which he usually does not.

"Dynamite, I hardly ever watch Dynamite. Just because of this I said okay, by god I am breaking my rules. I am going to watch this dynamite. And I missed the first five minutes." [11:00 - 11:37]

CM Punk won the AEW World Title from Jon Moxley at All Out, while The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega were crowned the inaugural Trios Champions.

CM Punk won the AEW World Title from Jon Moxley at All Out, while The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega were crowned the inaugural Trios Champions. However, as mentioned above, the four men have been made to relinquish their titles. The Second City Saint also reportedly injured himself during the match and had to undergo surgery.

There has been no confirmation as yet as to when the suspended stars will return or if they will ever return.

