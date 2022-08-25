"Two million dollar lawsuit" - Former WWE manager rips into Tony Khan for unsafe working environment in AEW (Exclusive) 

Dutch Mantell has slammed AEW President Tony Khan, citing his stance on the unsafe wrestling style and potential dreadful consequences.

Tony Khan has propelled All Elite Wrestling to soaring heights since its inception in 2019. The AEW boss has infused a global appeal to the company by successfully creating a star-studded roster and a legitimate counter-product for WWE in just three years.

However, AEW has often been criticized for featuring risky wrestling styles and life-threatening spots. Fans and veterans alike have often voiced safety concerns for wrestlers, given the recent string of injuries the promotion has faced.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Dutch Mantell threw light on the dangling sword around Tony Khan if something went wrong:

"If somebody gets hurt in AEW, that's going to be a hell of a lawsuit. Then they would go back to Tony Khan saying that we don't train these guys. Well, if you don't train them and somebody breaks their neck, it's a two million dollar lawsuit or more. I don't know how you'd defend against that. I think what he's (Tony) saying we don't train these guys, we just use them as they come and we let them go. That's almost incriminating in and of itself," said Mantell. (From 8.49-9.36)

The former WWE personality further spoke about measures that the AEW boss could incorporate to reduce risks:

"I'm not a lawyer. I'm just saying if you don't train these guys and they're doing all these dives outside and you know what's unsafe, why don't you ban that stuff," he added. (From 9.37-9.45)

Check out the full interview here:

Dutch Mantell took a jibe at Tony Khan for recent botches in AEW

The injury plague doesn't seem to wither off in All Elite Wrestling for quite a while. The Jacksonville-based promotion has its fair share of in-ring botches that put many wrestlers on the sidelines. While many injured stars like Penelope Ford and Kip Sabian have returned, Thunder Rosa is the latest to join the injury list.

Dutch Mantell recently took a dig at Tony Khan for his statements regarding AEW's training method:

"Damn guys…who said that wrestling isn’t “real”? They must be living right up in AEWLand because nobody has been paralyzed. Yet," Mantell tweeted.

While AEW boasts incredible performers who are proficient in what they do, pro wrestling can never be bereft of risks. However, it would be interesting to see if Mr. Khan introduces more provisions to ensure minimal chances of risks.

Edited by UJALA