Dutch Mantell speculates on former WWE personality having a "big hand" in booking this week's AEW Dynamite (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell believes Jeff Jarrett played a crucial role in booking this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, Mantell explained the positives what he saw on Dynamite. He also praised the pacing of the show.

On Dynamite, Darby Allin became the new TNT Champion by beating Samoa Joe in the main event. Elsewhere on the card, MJF, Bryan Danielson, and other top stars were also involved.

"He's been working that big angle with The Acclaimed, said something about Jeff's wife and Kurt Angle, which got my attention. I said, 'I'm gonna watch this show to see what they do, and I watched it, and to my surprise and I'm not a big AEW fan, the show was good.

Mantell explained how the pacing helped the overall quality of the show and he believes Double J was behind it.

The show seemed to be slowed down and more concise and more pointed. I don't know how else to describe it, but it wasn't a bad show. It was a good show. So it looked like somebody took that show and threw this out, threw this out. I mean, there is a lot of extra stuff, if you watch the show, is not needed. And the only new guy there that has booking experience, that I know, is Jeff Jarrett and I think he may had a big hand in it. I don't know if it's Jeff but whoever had a hand in it but it was a good show." said Dutch Mantell [26:26-27:45]

Jeff Jarrett is feuding with The Acclaimed in AEW

Jeff Jarrett made his AEW debut a few weeks ago by attacking Darby Allin. Since arriving in the promotion, he has aligned himself with Satnam Singh, Sonjay Dutt, and Jay Lethal.

Anthony Bowens @Bowens_Official What a week for The Acclaimed! Wednesday night in Los Angeles we CELEBRATE What a week for The Acclaimed! Wednesday night in Los Angeles we CELEBRATE ✂️✂️✂️ https://t.co/O0VJedHyBx

Jarrett has been teaming up with Lethal for quite some time now. On this week's Dynamite, the duo was recently unsuccessful in beating The Acclaimed to win the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

Fast forward to the Battle of the Belts V, Jarrett, and Lethal were unable to once again beat Max Caster and Anthony Bowens in an incredible showdown for Tag Team gold.

