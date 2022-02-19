"I didn't like it" – WWE veteran reveals what a dog collar match is like ahead of MJF's showdown with CM Punk at AEW Revolution (Exclusive)

CM Punk and MJF are set to face one another in a Dog Collar Match at AEW Revolution 2022. Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell revealed the reality of working a match of such stipulation.

Punk recently teamed up with Jon Moxley to beat FTR on AEW Dynamite. In doing so, the former WWE Champion earned a rematch with arch-rival MJF and picked a Dog Collar Match as the stipulation for Punk vs. MJF II.

During the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell admitted he competed in one Dog Collar Match throughout his career, didn't like it, and wasn't even willing to learn:

"Maybe once, it's a very hard match to work. Because I didn't like it, I couldn't get the feel of it. I'm thinking, 'Wait a minute, why in the hell am I in this damn medieval dog collar match, with a chain pulling me?' I've been in one and I didn't like it. I didn't know how you work it, to tell you the truth. I didn't want to learn." (1:21:41 to 1:22:08)

MJF recently beat CM Punk in Chicago

When MJF and CM Punk went toe-to-toe in AEW for the first time, The Salt of The Earth secured a historic win over the former WWE Champion in his hometown of Chicago after interference from Wardlow.

During the closing stages of the match, Wardlow made his way to the ring and handed MJF his Dynamite Diamond Ring. MJF hit Punk with the ring and pinned him for the three-count.

In the aftermath of the victory, Punk earned himself a rematch with Friedman, as aforementioned. On March 6 at AEW Revolution 2022, the pair will cross paths again in what promises to be yet another historic match in the Punk-MJF chapter.

