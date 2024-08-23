Dutch Mantell urges AEW to immediately change top star's character

Dutch Mantell wants AEW to change the character of one of their top stars. This is a former World Champion in the company.

MJF is one of the top stars in AEW. He is undoubtedly one of the best heels in the business. After playing a heel for several years, Friedman finally changed from a heel to a babyface last year.

When he returned from hiatus this year, Maxwell Jacob Friedman was initially portrayed as a babyface. However, this didn't last long as he turned on Daniel Garcia and turned heel in the process. Since then, he has returned to his usual heel ways.

Speaking on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the former WWE manager stated that MJF is best as a babyface as he can be portrayed as the underdog in most of his matches given his small stature.

"Now, I think the money with MJF is him being a babyface. I really do. And you get a fire breathing heel on top of him and do something to him and let him bring the people that kind of like him because face it, if he's 5'8, 5'9 or whatever he is, he's the automatic underdog. So when he goes up against the bigger guy, if the people don't know who the the heel or the babyface is to start off with, I think they would choose if he just stood there and didn't aggravate the crowd, they would pick him as the babyface." [26:40 - 27:18]

Dutch Mantell commented on Britt Baker's recent suspension

A couple of weeks ago, Britt Baker reportedly got into a backstage confrontation with MJF. This resulted in her getting suspended for two weeks after an internal investigation took place.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk podcast, the wrestling veteran believes that Baker's suspension should've lasted longer.

"Britt Baker getting suspended in AEW. Who is on that disciplinary committee? I hate to see this [when a wrestler gets suspended]. But if they were going to do that to Britt, I think they need to send her home for a while. And see what happens." [From 35:20 to 37:20]

Britt Baker is set to challenge Mercedes Mone for the TBS Championship at AEW All In 2024.

