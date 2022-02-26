"I'm not sure if he's ready " – WWE veteran is unsure about Wardlow's rise in AEW (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell recently shared his thoughts on Wardlow's match against Nick Comoroto on this week's episode of AEW Rampage.

It's no secret that Mr. Mayhem has slowly become one of AEW's most popular babyfaces, getting some of the loudest crowdest relations on programming. Apart from squash matches, Wardlow's growing differences with MJF, his Pinnacle stablemate, have also kept fans invested.

However, a section of viewers believes the powerhouse performer isn't yet ready to become a top-level star in AEW. One among them is Dutch Mantell, who shared his unfiltered views on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Smack Talk.

Though the former WWE manager thinks Wardlow looks good, he's unsure about his ability to compete in longer matches. Instead, Mantell said he was more impressed by Nick Comoroto, whom The Pinnacle member defeated on Rampage:

"I think he's a good looking strong guy (Wardlow), but I'm not sure if he's ready enough to go on his own. I mean, he can go out there for a squash match, and I think the guy he squashed (Nick Comoroto), I liked him more than I like Wardlow." (1:14:25 - 1:14:44)

Dutch Mantell praised AEW star Nick Comoroto

The wrestling veteran added that The Factory member was much more physically intimidating than Wardlow. Mantell feels Comoroto has something special in him, and AEW could benefit by booking him correctly in the long run. He also pointed out that the promotion has plenty of impressive big men right now:

"He was bigger than Wardlow, he was 300 pounds at least. He looks like Brody. I mean, to take him like that and beat him, I think it was good for Wardlow, everyone is redeemable. I think there's something to him. I really do. They got big guys over there now like Will Hobbs and Keith Lee." (1:14:45 - 1:15:39)

Though Dutch Mantell has his reservations, Wardlow seems destined to become a major force in AEW, going by his booking in recent months.

