Adam Cole to wrestle former ROH World Champion on AEW Dynamite

This week's edition of AEW Dynamite is on the horizon, and owner Tony Khan has announced an addition to the card. Khan took to Twitter to announce that Adam Cole will be renewing his rivalry with Jay Lethal on Dynamite.

The Panama City Playboy has been tied up in a feud with Hangman Page for the World Championship as he wants another shot at the title after failing to capture it at the Revolution pay-per-view.

Jay Lethal, on the other hand, has not been seen on television since his loss to Ricky Starks on Rampage for the FTW Championship.

Lethal and Cole have had a long-standing rivalry which dates back to their Ring of Honor days. They are also two of the most prestigious champions in ROH history.

Khan took to Twitter to make the announcement for tomorrow's show, and here's what he had to say:

"In a 1-on-1 battle between 2 of the best wrestlers on the planet, #3 ranked Jay Lethal (7-1 AEW record) will take on #4 ranked Adam Cole (6-1 AEW record). Tomorrow night LIVE on Wednesday Night Dynamite! Jay Lethal vs. Adam Cole."

You can check out the tweet below:

This is Jay Lethal's first singles match on Dynamite since losing to Sammy Guevara

Jay Lethal was last in singles action on AEW Dynamite when he challenged then TNT Champion Sammy Guevara for the title in the main event.

It was a great bout which saw the Spanish God crash through the time keeper's table when he tried to hit Lethal with a senton on the outside. Lethal would then take the upper hand in the bout, but Guevara would counter the former's submission attempts with knee strikes and hit the GTH to retain the TNT Championship.

Jay Lethal would like to mark his return to the show with a win over Adam Cole. It remains to be seen whether this signals a prolonged feud between the two stars or if it is just a one-off battle.

Can Lethal win his comeback bout and make an impact by beating one of AEW's hottest stars? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Edited by Debottam Saha