It has been a little over three years since the birth of AEW. Since then, the company has seen a lot of ups and downs. According to former WWE Superstar EC3, the company had another major down and that is the misuse of wrestling veteran William Regal.

William Regal made his debut for Tony Khan's promotion earlier this year. Since his arrival, he has formed a team with Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta. The faction is called The Blackpool Combat Club.

Regal had been prominently featured on AEW TV. He has been with his team at ringside and also joined the commentary team on a few occasions.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 discussed a major issue with All Elite Wrestling when it comes to utilizing Regal. He mentioned that the company and its talents should get advice from the veteran, but the talent refuses to listen to his advice.

“He’s (William Regal) too valuable to not be in a developmental system. The thing is they’re not listening. The talent doesn’t listen to the veterans for the most part. The ones that do are knocking him in the back with brass knucks and the world champions and the other ones are doing moves all the way from Dynamite to Rampage to Dark and nobody cares,” EC3 said. [02:50 - 03:13]

EC3 on how William Regal felt during his time in WWE NXT compared to AEW

While speaking on the same episode, EC3 mentioned that William Regal enjoyed his time during NXT.

One of the main things he enjoyed during his time in WWE's developmental was grooming young talent. EC3 also mentioned that this is what AEW is not capitalizing on.

“His value especially is grooming the future generations like in NXT. I think he loved it there, I think he was super comfortable, I think he was super proficient and if people are paid money to actually listen to him, oh maybe they’ll actually listen to him. But I don’t think his value is utilized (in AEW).” [03:15 - 03:36]

The WWE legend was seemingly written off TV this past week on AEW Dynamite after MJF attacked him, and he was rushed to the hospital.

