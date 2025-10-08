EC3 heaps praise on former AEW star: "One thing that never was inconsistent was his work" (Exclusive)

Former WWE wrestler EC3 has recently heaped some praise on a former AEW star whom he shared the locker room with during their time together in WWE. AEW has had many former WWE stars on its roster in the six years of its existence, with some of them even winning the AEW World Championship.
The star in question here is former Inner Circle and Jericho Appreciation Society member Jake Hager. The 43-year-old spent considerable time with EC3 while in WWE, despite the two never coming face-to-face on screen. They had varying levels of success in the Stamford-based promotion, but carved out a successful career for themselves.
During an episode of The Wrestling Outlaws on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, EC3 called Hager "a bada** dude" and praised the fact that he was never inconsistent in his work, despite being booked inconsistently at times. He even claimed that Hager did very well financially as well in the industry before announcing his retirement earlier this year.
"He's a bada** dude. I mean, a shooter, if you will. You can talk about, like, the ups and the downs and sort of the inconsistencies in the booking, but I think one thing that never was inconsistent was his work. [It] is very, very, very good. He's very, very believable. He's very, very realistic because he's a real bada** dude. It's hard to ever say anything like, Oh, well, he could have been more. I mean, dude was a world champion, right, and like, that's a lot. Not a lot of people get to say that. And he was in the industry for a very long time; he probably did, I know he did, very financially well." EC3 said.
After leaving AEW in May 2024, Hager wrestled a handful of matches on the independent circuit for a while. After 19 years in the professional wrestling business, Hager decided to quietly hang up his boots in August of this year and has started his own trucking company.
