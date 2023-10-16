EC3 on kissing former AEW star: "I didn't get a pay bump for it" [Exclusive]

Former WWE star EC3 reacted to the news of a former AEW star getting released from Tony Khan's company and also explained their history on the independent wrestling scene.

EC3 is currently the NWA World Heavyweight Champion. He is considered a veteran in the wrestling business, having performed on TNA (now Impact Wrestling) and WWE, where he had a brief career. EC3 shared the ring once with a former AEW star in question, Sonny Kiss, on the indie scene.

Speaking on this week's Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 shared the story of kissing Sonny in the ring and giving him a moment. EC3 was also surprised to hear that Kiss is no longer in the All Elite promotion.

"Was he? oh man, I am going to call him. You know and then what did we do that for? 75 people in attendance and I didn't get a pay bump for it, but I knew there would be an opportunity that A - probably the video will go viral, but B - it helps him get over. He Had a good career, still has the potential of the great one" [1:59-2:27]

Sonny had a memorable career in Tony Khan's promotion, where he was signed in 2019.

EC3 also recalled his first encounter with the former AEW star in wrestling

Although Sonny Kiss might not be a part of AEW anymore, EC3 had a moment with Kiss when he first saw him on the independent wrestling scene. Here is what the former WWE star said about his first impression of Sonny:

"I think it was 2015 and I do this seminar in New York or New Jersey, and there's this person that's stood out like talented, charismatic, athletic, unique. Then I go and watch the show and all of the matches are 'blergh.' He's in the third match and the place is going crazy for him because he's charismatic, unique, athletic, and exuding his natural character. So he comes to the back and I go 'hey, after my match I'm going to start talking, just come out and then listen to me,' okay." [0:38-1:12]

Well, this sure is not the end of Sonny's career, considering his potential. Henceforth, Only time will tell what the future has in store for the former AEW star.

If you use any part from the above transcription, please make sure to give an H/T to Sportskeeda.