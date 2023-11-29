EC3 predicts AEW stars' future if Tony Khan decides to shut down the promotion (Exclusive)

Former WWE star EC3 reflects on what will happen to the talented AEW roster in case Tony Khan shuts down the promotion in the near future.

All Elite Wrestling has undoubtedly been a viable number two in the wrestling industry since its formation in 2019. It started with a vision and gave an alternative to the fans when most of them were done with the WWE. AEW has managed to build its own fanbase after nearly five years of its inception.

The company and its CEO and President, Tony Khan, have seen many ups and downs since the formation. However, the internet wrestling community has been making speculations regarding the Jacksonville-based promotion possibly going out of business in the near future, considering the current scenario.

Many also wonder what would happen to the talents if the company shuts down tomorrow. Meanwhile, former WWE star EC3 has shared his thoughts on the possible scenario. Speaking on the recent episode of Sportskeeda exclusive, The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 stated:

"If it just went away tomorrow, they'll be good, they'll be alright. Whether it's making high-level deals elsewhere or something takes place, or if they just say, 'I don't need to do this anymore, I'm good.' Spot shows, whatever huge paydays, get in, get out, but like they'll be taken care of. It's going to be a plethora of people underneath." [16:50 - 17:14]

EC3 once envisioned himself joining Tony Khan's promotion

EC3 currently performs in NWA wrestling, where he is also the world champion. However, two years ago, the former WWE star envisioned himself signing with Tony Khan's AEW and wrestling Jon Moxley, speaking exclusively on Sportskeeda:

“I can envision myself infiltrating and expanding my idea everywhere, and AEW would obviously be a target. (Jon) Moxley is a hell of a guy. I have a match that I do want to have, which is a true battle with that man. I think he can bring the best out of me and I can do the same to him. We’re different but also like-minded."

Although fans have not seen EC3 on AEW since then, the possibility of him ending up there can never be eliminated. Only time will tell what the future has in store for the former TNA world heavyweight champion.

