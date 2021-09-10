"We would have been money"- Former WWE star recalls Four Horsemen plans with AEW tag team FTR and Drake Maverick

AEW's FTR have been likened to many old school greats because of their wrestling style. One of their most notable comparisons are with the Four Horsemen. There are countless tales of them almost being involved in a Four Horsemen-like stable and EC3 is just the latest to tell another one.

The 4-time WWE 24/7 champion spoke to Shakiel Mahjouri of Cageside Seats and touched upon his plans along with FTR and Drake Maverick to recreate the legendary four-man faction.

"There were ideas thrown around, [sic] as wanted to self create some things before it was, the narrative was full title but yeah, there was an idea of a Horseman-esque thing tossed around and played with and then the pandemic prevented one of our days of travel to actually shoot the stuff and then they kinda went their way and I was going my way and then Drake returned to WWE so that's like a death question because it's like a small hint," EC3 said.

EC3 believes former AEW tag team champions FTR are the best tag team in the world

While discussing how it could have panned out, the former TNA World Heavyweight champion said that him having the physique, Drake Maverick's wrestling brain and FTR being the greatest tag team in the world would have made the faction quite popular.

"What a good idea that was. I was kinda hesitant too because I'm like I don't look that part anymore and I'm doing this but that would've been awesome and they're the best tag team in the world and Drake's one of the greatest wrestling brains in the world and all around, I mean best body, best mind, best personality, best looks, best facial hair so yeah, we would have been money," EC3 said.

FTR recently made their in-ring return after Cash Wheeler's injury forced the one-time AEW tag team champions to take a break from wrestling. Upon their return to AEW Dynamite, FTR lost to Proud-n-Powerful.

FTR are undoubtedly one of the best tag teams of the modern era and should be sniffing round the AEW Tag Team Championship very soon.

What do you make of EC3's comments about a potential Four Horsemen-esque stable in WWE? Would you have liked to see this four men for the faction? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

