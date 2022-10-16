EC3 sheds light on nixed plans for former WWE NXT Champion, speculates on a possible return under Triple H's regime (Exclusive)

EC3 (Ethan Carter III) unveiled some nixed plans for Adam Cole and gave thoughts on the latter's possible return under Triple H's stewardship in WWE.

The Panama City Playboy was one of Triple H's prized stars in the black and gold era of NXT, as he was the second-ever NXT Triple Crown Champion. He also had classic matches with some top stars such as Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, and fellow AEW counterparts Kyle O'Reilly and Malakai Black (fka Aleister Black).

At one point, Cole even defeated Bryan Danielson (fka Daniel Bryan) for the NXT Championship on the November 1, 2019, episode of SmackDown, in the build-up to that year's Survivor Series.

During the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 revealed that Cole was at the top of the list of Triple H's prospects for WWE returnees. He added that there were plans for him and The Panama City Playboy.

"I don't think anything of manager ever reached us in the locker room and who knows what the scuttlebug in the internet saying about the perception because everyone has this perception. Vince [McMahon] love this certain thing but you know he's [Adam Cole] very high on Triple H's list and he's very high for a reason," EC3 said. [from 1:02 - 1:17]

EC3 had a history with Cole on the Black and Gold brand when they had a series of matches between 2018 and 2019, especially for the NXT North American Championship.

Former WWE Superstar EC3 on working with Adam Cole

On the same episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, former WWE talent EC3 praised Adam Cole as a person and as a wrestler.

He emphasized that The Panama City Playboy is one of the greatest talents despite not being the usual "tough pro wrestler."

"Adam Cole's one of the..... I could say absolutely nothing negative about him as a human being, he's one of the nicest dudes. He's a great talent in the ring and like, obviously the look and the aesthetic of a tough pro wrestler escapes him, but I think he's able to pull it off because he works so hard. He's so unique, he's so different. In that sense, I have nothing but sterling reviews for Adam Cole, Bay Bay," EC3 stated. [from 1:18 - 1:42]

Cole was last featured on AEW television on the August 3 episode of Dynamite. Since then, he hasn't had a singles match due to an injury (concussion) he's currently nursing.

