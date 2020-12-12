Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, who went by the ring name Dean Ambrose in WWE, has revitalized his career in AEW after a poor end to his WWE stint. Moxley won his first title in AEW in February when he defeated former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho to win the AEW World Championship.

And it seems like another former WWE Superstar is keen on feuding with Jon Moxley in the near future. EC3, who was released by WWE earlier this year, was previously in a brief feud with Moxley when the two were in WWE.

Their feud never kicked on and it was scrapped by WWE. Jon Moxley touched upon this in interviews following his WWE exit and said that WWE were trying to "bury" him by making him lose to EC3 in two minutes, which he felt did no good for EC3 as well.

EC3 on facing Jon Moxley

EC3, in an interview with Fightful, spoke about Moxley and revealed that he would want to face the former AEW World Champion sometime in the future and finish off what they started in WWE.

"Seeing that, the mention of that means there’s a wide open facility to tell an amazing story with him down the road that is real, resonates, emotional, has moments. In theory an EC3—deranged, shaved head, psycho boy—whose lost it all can very well blame Jon for everything he experienced because of his deciding to leave the company, of his deciding to talk about me outside of it. If that means we wind up rolling around in glass and barbed wire and throwing each other off things and just beating the living shit out of each other for the entire world to see, hopefully in a packed arena some day, that’s really cool."

EC3 and Moxley had a few matches in February 2019, but that mini feud didn't help either Superstar. The former returned to WWE Main Event and rarely featured on the main roster, while the latter eventually left the company and he was somewhat "buried" on his way out of the company.