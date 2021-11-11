"I wouldn’t say it’s the biggest match of my career"- Eddie Kingston reveals AEW match bigger than his clash vs CM Punk

Eddie Kingston vs CM Punk at AEW Full Gear has quickly become one of the most anticipated matches of the year. However, according to the Mad King, it's not the biggest match of his career.

Last year, Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley were embroiled in a highly personal feud. With the Lunatic Fringe holding the AEW World Championship at the time, their match at Full Gear 2020 was for the title itself. After a grueling I Quit match, Jon Moxley came out on top.

JJ Williams @JJWilliamsWON Out of this world promo and video package for Eddie Kingston vs. CM Punk at #AEWFullGear Out of this world promo and video package for Eddie Kingston vs. CM Punk at #AEWFullGear https://t.co/sWJAl04uAX

The match being for AEW's premier title is what made it the biggest match of his career, Eddie Kingston told DAZN.

“It’s 15 years in the making. I wouldn’t say it’s the biggest match of my career but it’s definitely the most personal match. Professionally, it was me and [Jon] Moxley last year because I truly believe in my heart that the AEW World Title is the biggest prize in all of America. That was the biggest match for me,” Eddie Kingston said.

Eddie Kingston says fighting CM Punk in AEW is not his final goal

Samster203 サミー・カラフ @KhalafSammy If there’s anyone that deserves to be AEW world champion, it’s Eddie Kingston If there’s anyone that deserves to be AEW world champion, it’s Eddie Kingston

Despite CM Punk being the biggest star in AEW and one of the greatest stars of the modern era, Eddie Kingston is looking beyond his match at the final AEW pay-per-view of the year.

For the former IMPACT Wrestling star, the end goal is to lift the AEW World Championship.

“Fighting CM Punk was never the goal for me. He wasn’t there when I first got to AEW. The goal for me has always to be a champion. Whether it’s me and Mox as a tag team, the TNT championship, or the big one, the grandaddy of them all [AEW World Championship]. The goal has always been to be the top man. If beating Punk gets me that one step closer to it then that’ll be the icing on the cake,” Eddie Kingston said.

Regardless of how Eddie Kingston ranks the match, there's no doubt that CM Punk vs Eddie Kingston at Full Gear will be an emotionally charged affair. Despite the Second City Saint being such a huge babyface, Eddie Kingston managed to split cheers every time the pair interacted on the mic, a testament to the crowd's love for him.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

CM Punk's unbeaten run in AEW will be under severe threat this Saturday.

Vince Russo wants Nia Jax to go to AEW for a dream match. Who is it? Find out here.

Edited by Prem Deshpande