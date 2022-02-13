AEW star comments on Bryan Danielson's potential alliance with Jon Moxley

On the February 2 edition of AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley defeated Best Friends' Wheeler Yuta. After the match, Moxley was greeted by Bryan Danielson, who put forth an interesting proposal.

Danielson proposed he and Moxley team up and have each others' backs and maybe take some of the younger guys in AEW under their wing. Eddie Kingston, Moxley's current tag-team partner, made his thoughts on the entire ordeal known.

AEW's official Twitter posted a snap of Danielson watching Moxley in action in a dimly lit room. Eddie Kingston quoted the tweet and laughed, and posted a gif from the popular anime series Death Note, suggesting they are just trying to stir the pot:

Eddie Kingston last appeared on AEW a month ago

Eddie Kingston's last AEW TV appearance came at Rampage when he teamed up with Santana & Ortiz to defeat 2point0 & Daniel Garcia in a No DQ Match. Kingston has since been sidelined due to injury.

Eddie got mentioned on last week's Dynamite during the Inner Circle meeting where Chris Jericho questioned what The Mad King ever did for Santana & Ortiz.

When Kingston eventually returns to AEW, it'll be interesting to see if he picks up right where he left off in his feud with Chris Jericho or becomes a part of the Moxley & Danielson storyline. One thing is for sure, Eddie Kingston has business to take care of when he returns.

Also Read Article Continues below

Who'd you like to win between Eddie Kingston and Chris Jericho? Let us know in the comment section below!

Is Keith Lee like Dusty Rhodes? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. More details here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh