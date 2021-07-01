Former TNA Producer blasts Bully Ray over Eddie Kingston comments

Eddie Kingston cut a fiery promo after AEW Dynamite closed on Saturday which got the wrestling community talking. The Mad King took several shots at rival promotion WWE which attracted praise and drew ire in equal measure. One of the most scathing comments came from WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray. Speaking to Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray said the following:

Eddie Kingston needs to shut the f*** up and stay in his lane. And his lane is as an AEW guy speaking about AEW and flying the flag for AEW; then I’m completely on board. Tell me about how great AEW is, fly the flag for your company, show me that you wear your heart on your sleeve. Tell me why that you were an indie guy for the majority of your career. Now this company took a chance on you, and you have learned to love it and everything about it. Now I’m on board, Eddie, but to take the easy way out and knock the WWE

Bully Ray's comments about the AEW star caused further reaction as former TNA producer Garrett Kidney responded on Twitter saying:

Bully Ray? The guy who said on his TNA debut "The good human beings up in Stamford, Connecticut - we got two words for ya, Trademark This!!!" followed by flipping the bird??? Can't believe a wrestler would be a hypocrite.

It's fair to say Eddie Kingston's promo has stirred up a war of words within the wrestling community and this is not likely to be the end of it.

Eddie Kingston teams up with Penta on AEW Dynamite

Heading back to the ring, Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo are set to take on The Young Bucks in a high stakes clash wherein a victory for Eddie Kingston and Penta will give them a future championship shot at the Jackson brothers' tag titles.

Just signed by @TonyKhan for #AEWDynamite’s return to LIVE Wednesdays, THIS WED June 30 on TNT, #AEW Tag Team Champions @YoungBucks vs. @MadKing1981 + @PENTAELZEROM! If Eddie/Penta win, they earn a Tag Team Title shot! We’ll hear from each team tomorrow on #SaturdayNightDynamite! pic.twitter.com/hPGEGxy8P8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 25, 2021

The match is one of many in a stacked AEW card for as AEW Dynamite returns to their normal Wednesday timeslot at 8pm ET on TNT.

What do you make of Bully Ray's comments and Garrett Kidney's response? Was Bully right in his remarks or is this being blown out of proportion?

