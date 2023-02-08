Eddie Kingston has clashed with AEW HR; says he will "work somewhere and make money" if he is fired

Eddie Kingston has revealed the trouble he's gotten himself into with AEW's HR department. He even boldly claimed that he did not care if he was fired.

Kingston is a very outspoken personality and has had issues with many within the AEW locker room, both legitimate and in-storyline, including the likes of CM Punk, Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson, and Claudio Castagnoli.

He has also taken issue with MJF, regularly dubbing the world champion a "piece of sh*t." Kingston admitted that the descriptive has landed him in a spot of bother with management while speaking with Marc Maron on WTF.

"He's a real piece of sh*t. I'm just going to put that out there. I don't know why he's the champion. He'll cry about it to Tony (Khan), then I'll get an email from Megha (Parekh) and HR, 'you can't be calling our world champion a piece of sh*t.' Well, if he doesn't act like a piece of sh*t, I won't call him that."

King continued to slam the world champion, going as far as to say he didn't care if he was fired and could always find somewhere else to make money.

"He's a low life. He's a young kid who thinks he knows it all and he doesn't. F*ck em. I don't give a sh*t. What are they gonna do, fire me? Okay. I'll work somewhere and make money," Eddie Kingston said. (H/T Fightful)

Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter @MadKing1981 Yep just got the email. Can't talk about one of the "pillars" like that. Yep just got the email. Can't talk about one of the "pillars" like that. https://t.co/8I64bv97dN

The AEW World Champion clapped back at Eddie Kingston's comments

MJF clapped back at the 'Mad King' on Twitter, earmarking him as a "fake tough guy". Fans were hopeful of getting the Long Islander to admit that he was jesting and show some appreciation for Kingston's considerable talent. However, MJF refused to feed into that hope.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ @The_MJF Rodney McKee ll @2coldhotrod @The_MJF Max .. not everyone can or willing to pay that expensive or personal gym membership.. or have the things we can or want to look & perform better. You know this. Eddie is one of few who deserve the hard work he’s put in it !! At least .. give him his props. @The_MJF Max .. not everyone can or willing to pay that expensive or personal gym membership.. or have the things we can or want to look & perform better. You know this. Eddie is one of few who deserve the hard work he’s put in it !! At least .. give him his props. No. twitter.com/2coldhotrod/st… No. twitter.com/2coldhotrod/st…

Kingston will have to wait in line if he wants to get his hands on the world champion. MJF has to face Konosuke Takeshita during this week's AEW Dynamite in a contender's match.

After Takeshita, he will have to prepare for Bryan Danielson's challenge at Revolution. So long as Bryan wins every match between now and the event, he will challenge for the title in a 60-minute Iron Man match.

What do you make of Eddie Kingston's comments? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

A former WWE writer wants Rhea Ripley to get rid of all the 'Goth stuff'. More here

Poll : 0 votes