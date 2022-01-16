"I'm just going to break his face" – Top AEW star comments on match against CM Punk

Most of the AEW roster was chuffed to see CM Punk join their ranks. Eddie Kingston wasn't one of them, and the Mad King made his thoughts on The Second City Saint clear once again.

Eddie Kingston and CM Punk faced off in an excellent match at Full Gear in November. Their feud was built on the back of Kingston accusing Punk of never believing in him and having a loudmouth. While the former came up short, he was a bigger star heading out of the event. Kingston was so popular that the crowd turned on the former WWE Champion during the match.

𝙲𝚑𝚛𝚒𝚜𝚝𝚒𝚗𝚊 @christina_tries . #AEWDark Eddie Kingston @MadKing1981 tells an audience member he doesn’t like their CM Punk shirt Eddie Kingston @MadKing1981 tells an audience member he doesn’t like their CM Punk shirt 😂. #AEWDark https://t.co/v9OA4BthGH

Speaking on the Battleground Podcast, Eddie Kingston reflected on their match. While speaking about how much he loved hurting his opponent, he gave CM Punk due credit for winning the bout:

“I was preparing by just visualizing punching him in the face until he bled. I was also visualizing all the s*** he ever talked to anybody. I was like, ‘Yep, this for them,’ and I’m just going to break his face, but I gotta give the devil his due, he beat me. There’s no other way to put it. Yeah, I made him bleed and this and that, but at the end of the day, I can sit here and tell you, ‘yeah, I’m the big, tough guy. I tasted his blood.’ But in all honesty, f****** Punk beat me. There’s no other way I can put it.” (H/T - WrestlingInc)

CM Punk will take on Shawn Spears on AEW Dynamite

SLICK 2099 @slick2099 AEW Dynamite Card:



* Shawn Spears vs CM Punk



* Adam Cole/Britt Baker vs Orange Cassidy/Kris Statlander



* The Acclaimed vs Sting/Darby Allin



* Skye Blue vs Serena Deeb



* Lee Johnson/Brock Anderson vs FTR



* Malakai Black/Brody King vs Varsity Blonds



AEW Dynamite Card:

* Shawn Spears vs CM Punk

* Adam Cole/Britt Baker vs Orange Cassidy/Kris Statlander

* The Acclaimed vs Sting/Darby Allin

* Skye Blue vs Serena Deeb

* Lee Johnson/Brock Anderson vs FTR

* Malakai Black/Brody King vs Varsity Blonds

* Cody Rhodes returns

Last week on AEW Dynamite, CM Punk squared off against Wardlow. The Powerhouse obliterated The Voice of the Voiceless with seven powerbombs, but the former UFC star somehow managed to roll him up for a sneaky win.

MJF and Wardlow were enraged in equal measure as The Salt of the Earth cost his right-hand man the biggest win of his career. The former MLW star proceeded to announce that his rival will take on Shawn Spears next week on AEW Dynamite.

MJF and CM Punk have been at each others' throats for several weeks now, and their eventual showdown will be one of the biggest AEW matches in history.

