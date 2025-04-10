Eddie Kingston confirms he's not on talking terms with 45-year-old AEW name

Eddie Kingston admitted to not being on talking terms with another AEW name. These two men have not seen eye to eye for several years.

Ad

Eddie Kingston and Chris Hero's past issues with each other are well known among hardcore wrestling fans. Despite this, these two men continue to work for AEW. Kingston is one of the top stars in the promotion, while Hero is a backstage producer. This means it's almost impossible for these two men to avoid each other.

During a recent episode of the Way of the Blade podcast, the AEW star addressed his issues with Chris Hero. He said they don't talk to each other unless they need to communicate about something important from the office, thereby keeping their relationship purely professional.

Ad

Trending

"Yeah, I don’t talk to him. So we’re grown men now so it’s like, it is what it is now. It was over 20 years ago — f**k me. It was over 20 years ago [laughs]. [...] That we don’t have to think about each other. We don’t have to worry about working with each other, we don’t have to worry about seeing each other anymore, you know what I mean? Or, what did Eddie say? What did Chris [Hero] say? Feeding into that bullsh*t. We’re grown now. We see each other, ‘What’s up? What’s up?’ If he has something to tell me from the office, okay, that’s it. Because it’s a professional thing," Kingston said. [H/T: Post Wrestling]

Ad

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

You can check out his comments in the podcast below:

Ad

Eddie Kingston doesn't have the urge to step into the ring with Chris Hero

Chris Hero and Eddie Kingston have competed against each other several times over the years. They have also had some stellar matches for ROH in the past. However, these two athletes have not faced each other in ten years, and it looks like they might never face off again.

Ad

During the same interview, Kingston noted that he was not going to seek out a match against Chris Hero, unless Tony Khan asked him to.

"No, I’m good [Kingston responded when asked if there’s an urge to wrestle Chris Hero again]. I’m good. But here’s my thing, again, Tony Khan’s my boss, in one sense because I’m an independent contractor but I work for AEW. Tony Khan’s my boss. If my boss tells me, I want you and Hero, I’ll go, okay. I have no problem with that. Would I seek it out? No. Just like he won’t. Because we’re not at that point in our lives. But again, same thing too, if my boss said to Hero, hey, get in ring shape. I wanna do you and Eddie. He’ll do it because our boss — at that time, our boss told us to do it," Kingston added. [H/T: Post Wrestling]

Ad

It will be interesting to see if Chris Hero and Eddie Kingston end up having one more match against each other.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More