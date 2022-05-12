"I'm trying to win the whole thing" - Eddie Kingston details his dream of winning top NJPW tournament

AEW star Eddie Kingston is a known fan of Japanese wrestling, so it's no surprise to hear that he aims to win the prestigious G1 Climax, which is hosted by New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

The G1 Climax is an annual round-robin tournament that takes the best that NJPW has to offer and pits them against each other. The competition spans several weeks until there is one man left standing.

Previous winners of the tournament include NJPW icons Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kazuchika Okada. Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega remains the only non-Japanese wrestler to have won the G1 Climax.

Eddie Kingston wants to have his name mentioned alongside those past winners, as he told Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful that winning the G1 is one of his "bucket list" goals.

"The G1’s always a goal. If not this year, then it’ll be a goal next year. For me, personally, the competitor in me, it’s not just about being invited to the G1. It’s about actually winning. Not just doing good. Not just making it to the finals and other people would be happy about that. No, I’m trying to live forever. I’m trying to have my legacy live forever, so I’m trying to win the whole thing. So G1. There’s your answer. To anyone listening—G1! Let’s go,” said Eddie Kingston. (H/T Fightful)

NJPW Global @njpwglobal



Check out Shinsuke Nakamura and Kazuchika Okada's amazing meeting in G1 Climax 25 with English commentary on



njpwworld.com/p/s_series_003…



#njpwTogether A G1 Climax classic is now available in English for the first time!Check out Shinsuke Nakamura and Kazuchika Okada's amazing meeting in G1 Climax 25 with English commentary on @njpwworld A G1 Climax classic is now available in English for the first time!Check out Shinsuke Nakamura and Kazuchika Okada's amazing meeting in G1 Climax 25 with English commentary on @njpwworld!njpwworld.com/p/s_series_003…#njpwTogether https://t.co/lG2VwIDaSk

Some of the wishes on Kingston's list are unfortunately no longer possible. He expressed his desire to wrestle for ECW and face the "Four Pillars of Heaven" in All Japan Pro Wrestling.

Eddie Kingston will compete for NJPW this weekend

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many AEW stars (Eddie Kingston included) have appeared on NJPW's American brand, NJPW STRONG. The stateside product allows competitors to perform under the NJPW banner despite being unable to travel to Japan as easily as they once could.

Now that restrictions are being relaxed, the stars of NJPW are frequently traveling to the United States. With that in mind, Kingston will soon get to face-off against one of his dream opponents, Tomohiro Ishii.

NJPW Global @njpwglobal



After a challenge issued at Windy City Riot, our first match is signed for Capital Collision in Washington DC 5/14!



Eddie Kingston vs Tomohiro Ishii is on!



njpw1972.com/119423



TIX:



#njpw OFFICIALAfter a challenge issued at Windy City Riot, our first match is signed for Capital Collision in Washington DC 5/14!Eddie Kingston vs Tomohiro Ishii is on!TIX: ticketmaster.com/event/15005C7C… #njcapital @madking1981 OFFICIALAfter a challenge issued at Windy City Riot, our first match is signed for Capital Collision in Washington DC 5/14!Eddie Kingston vs Tomohiro Ishii is on!👀njpw1972.com/119423TIX: ticketmaster.com/event/15005C7C…#njpw #njcapital @madking1981 https://t.co/4tWx7ilxpE

Kingston will face Ishii at the Capital Collision event on May 14th in a first-time ever dream match that is sure to be one of the most hard-hitting matches of the entire year.

Other AEW stars appearing at the event include Jon Moxley of the Blackpool Combat Club, Trent Beretta of Best Friends, and Brody King of the House of Black.

Are you going to watch this match? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Got pro wrestling running through your veins? Sign up for our exclusive newsletter right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Are you a fan of Eddie Kingston? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Colin Tessier