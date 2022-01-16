AEW star dismisses Stone Cold Steve Austin comparisons, explains areas for improvement

Eddie Kingston's meteoric rise to prominence in AEW has seen him become one of the most popular members of the roster. Some have even compared him to WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin. However, The Mad King wasn't in favor of the comparisons.

Some parallels can be drawn in the rise in popularity of Kingston and Stone Cold. Both men got over with fans organically and did everything they said or did inside the ring believably. Of course, The Texas Rattlesnake went on to become the most popular star the wrestling world has ever known, and will probably ever know.

On the Battleground Podcast, Eddie Kingston discussed his character, where he needs to improve, and what his aim for the future in AEW is:

“To stand out, I’m just gonna be me so you take me for who I am. Do you know what I mean? What you see on screen is not fake. That’s who I am 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Physically, I gotta get in better shape. Do you know what I mean? I try every day, folks. I try every day, but being out here in North Carolina, I like a cookout. I also like Five Guys. I like food, I like ice cream, so I gotta work on that. I’m quitting smoking cigarettes. I’ve smoked cigarettes since I was 15. It’s gonna be a little rough, but I’m trying, and I’m trying because I want to be world champion, and I want to be a champion of AEW and I want to represent the company. I know what I have to do to step up.” (H/T - WrestlingInc)

Scott Fishman @smFISHMAN Eddie Kingston has no flashy gear or moves. He doesn’t need it. Has that organic connection with the audience just being his authentic self. #AEWDynamite Eddie Kingston has no flashy gear or moves. He doesn’t need it. Has that organic connection with the audience just being his authentic self. #AEWDynamite

Eddie Kingston deserves a title in AEW

HOOKer #FreePalestine @SmarkNation Eddie Kingston went from selling his boots to pay rent to closing a show in front of 20,000 people in his hometown in less than 18 months



No one deserves this success more than him Eddie Kingston went from selling his boots to pay rent to closing a show in front of 20,000 people in his hometown in less than 18 monthsNo one deserves this success more than him https://t.co/x7GpReYJO6

Eddie Kingston made his AEW debut challenging Cody Rhodes for the TNT Championship. Within four months, he was in the main event at Full Gear facing Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship. Less than a year later, he challenged The Young Bucks for the tag team titles. Tony Khan sees Kingston as a major player so it's about time he wins some gold.

Also Read Article Continues below

Eddie Kingston's rise to the top of AEW ranks has been sensational, and he's loved by fans everywhere. While it may be difficult for him to win the world title, he is a worthy TNT Champion. A run with championship gold will further boost Kingston's stock in the company and will be a just reward for his growth over the last two years.

Vince Russo has an issue with a current AEW Champion's booking. More details here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh